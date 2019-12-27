Man facing murder charge after ‘suckerpunch’ at St. Clair Shores bar

A Fraser man is facing multiple charges after a man died after being assaulted at a sports bar in St. Clair Shores.

Hatum Akrawi, 33 is now facing a second-degree murder charge and a manslaughter charge.

St. Clair Shores police say around 1 a.m. Sunday, 47-year-old Shawn Kubic went out at Kapones Sports Tavern on Harper Avenue when he was blindsided by a sucker punch.

Police found Cubic lying on the ground, knocked unconscious.

"Witnesses on scene said, ‘Well the victim was arguing with the third party and the defendant punched the victim one time on the right side of the face while he was not looking,” said St. Clair Shores Det./Sgt. Matt McCallister.

Akrawi took off but called an attorney and turned himself in the same day. He was later charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony, but those charges have since been upgraded after Kubic later died.

Akrawi was out on bond but turned himself in again Friday afternoon.

“He was not apprehended by law enforcement. He has never ran from these charges. He came here knowing what the charges were and he voluntarily walked into the courtroom,” said defense attorney Joe Arnone.

Kubic, a father to one daughter, saved lives through his death. His family says they donated his organs.

Another man, Eric Hysell, also died after being beaten outside the very same bar in the spring of 2018.

We asked for comment from Kapones on Friday but the establishment has not offered a comment on either attack.

Meanwhile, Akrawi’s bond has quadrupled since the charges were increased. He’s due back in court next week.

We’re told Friday would have been Kubic’s 48th birthday.