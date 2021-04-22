Holland Tulip Festival returns for 2021 after pandemic canceled last year's event

article

It's Tulip Time in Holand again!

Last spring, the flowers bloomed but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the Tulip Festival, an event that has been held for more than 90 years in West Michigan.

This year, the festival is back but with changes in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

When is the Tulip Festival?

The 2021 Tulip Festivals kicks off with a carnival on April 30 before all of the festivities begin May 1. The event includes daily activities through May 9.

It is Tulip Time in Holland (Photo: Ken Westveld)

What events are planned?

Some events have been moved to digital formats this year, including a visit with Princess Lida and a virtual Tulip Time run.

In-person events include a carnival, walking tours, tours of the Friends Good Will ship, a Dutch costume exhibit and market, yoga in the tulips, photo walks, and art activities.

Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.

Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries, meaning there is plenty of food and drinks to try while attending. Many of these eateries, as well as stores, are offering special discounts during the event. Check them out here.

What COVID precautions are being taken?

All in-person events will require a ticket that is purchased in advance for a specific time. This is to limit the number of people at an event at a time. No cash will be accepted at the festival.

Masks or face shields must be worn, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.

Additionally, signs will be posted to help guests maintain distance. People who do not follow the COVID safety measures will be asked to leave.

See a full schedule of events and purchase tickets here.