Holland Tulip Time Festival guide: Annual event kicks off in west Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Holland Tulip Time, west Michigan's annual festival dedicated to the beautiful flowers and Dutch culture, begins Friday.
Headed across the state for the event? Here's what to expect:
When is Tulip Time?
Tulip Time begins May 2 and runs through May 11.
Tulip Time things to do
The Tulip Time schedule is packed with things to do, from tulip viewing opportunities, to live music, to Dutch dance lessons, and more.
This year's Kinder Parade will be held from 2-8 p.m. May 8 along 8th Street, while the Volksparade, which will be shorter this year, will step off at 2 p.m. May 10.
See the full event schedule here.
Tulip Time concerts include Fleetwood Mac tribute band Second Hand News on May 3, Forever Motown on May 7, and Rodney Atkins on May 9. Get tickets to the shows here.
Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.
Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries. Find a place to eat here.
Where to see tulips in Holland
Centennial Park
239 S. River Ave. | 48,000+ Tulips
Downtown Holland
Shopping District | 38,000+ Tulips
Window On The Waterfront Park
110 Columbia Ave. | 100,000+ Tulips
Tulip Immersion Garden
895 Ottawa Beach Rd | 65,000 Tulips
Tulip Lanes
Curbside | 250,000+ Tulips
Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave. | 140,000+ Tulips
Nelis' Dutch Village
12350 James St. | 30,000+ Tulips
Veldheers Tulip Farm + Deklomp Wooden Shoe & Delft Factory
12775 Quincy St. | 4 Million+ Tulips
Check out the tulips as they grow with the city of Holland's Tulip Tracker.
Tulip Time parking
A map shows where to park. View it here.
If you're coming from out of town, there's plenty of places to stay in Holland during the festival, though many places book up well in advance. Find a hotel here.