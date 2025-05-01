Holland Tulip Time Festival guide: Annual event kicks off in west Michigan

article

Holland Tulip Time, west Michigan's annual festival dedicated to the beautiful flowers and Dutch culture, begins Friday.

Headed across the state for the event? Here's what to expect:

When is Tulip Time?

Tulip Time begins May 2 and runs through May 11.

Tulip Time things to do

The Tulip Time schedule is packed with things to do, from tulip viewing opportunities, to live music, to Dutch dance lessons, and more.

This year's Kinder Parade will be held from 2-8 p.m. May 8 along 8th Street, while the Volksparade, which will be shorter this year, will step off at 2 p.m. May 10.

See the full event schedule here.

Tulip Time concerts include Fleetwood Mac tribute band Second Hand News on May 3, Forever Motown on May 7, and Rodney Atkins on May 9. Get tickets to the shows here.

Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.

Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries. Find a place to eat here.

Where to see tulips in Holland

Centennial Park

239 S. River Ave. | 48,000+ Tulips

Downtown Holland

Shopping District | 38,000+ Tulips

Window On The Waterfront Park

110 Columbia Ave. | 100,000+ Tulips

Tulip Immersion Garden

895 Ottawa Beach Rd | 65,000 Tulips

Tulip Lanes

Curbside | 250,000+ Tulips

Windmill Island Gardens

1 Lincoln Ave. | 140,000+ Tulips

Nelis' Dutch Village

12350 James St. | 30,000+ Tulips

Veldheers Tulip Farm + Deklomp Wooden Shoe & Delft Factory

12775 Quincy St. | 4 Million+ Tulips

Check out the tulips as they grow with the city of Holland's Tulip Tracker.

Tulip Time parking

A map shows where to park. View it here.

If you're coming from out of town, there's plenty of places to stay in Holland during the festival, though many places book up well in advance. Find a hotel here.