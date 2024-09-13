Holly Hotel listed for sale 2 years after fire

article

Two years after a fire badly damaged the Holly Hotel, the historic building is up for sale.

The building, which was built in 1891, is listed for $899,000.

Owners George and Chrissy Kutlenios said they are still locked in a legal battle with the owner of the property next door to the hotel. That litigation began last year as they worked to rebuild.

According to the owners, they received permission from the owner of a now-vacant lot where the arcade once stood and started working. However, the land was sold to a new owner, Jeremiah Roberts, who the Holly Hotel owners say had an issue with the property line.

"The building has been there for 140 some years, over a century - and the arcade even longer," George told FOX 2 last summer. "So the property lines were kind of established when those two buildings were built, over a century and a half ago."

This issue prevented the west wall from being repaired. According to the real estate listing for the building, that wall will need to be restored prior to the conclusion of a sale.

George said the eaves of the roof were also an issue because they cross the property line by about 14 inches, and according to the hotel owner, Roberts has an issue with that.

The hotel owners said they are awaiting another court date. FOX 2 has reached out to Roberts for a response. He previously told us that "most of the information out there regarding the Holly Hotel is false."