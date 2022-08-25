Holly man accused of making bomb threats against own home to pin it on another man

article

A Holly man is facing charges after police allege he called in bomb threats against his own home.

Police said Robert Edward Nelson Jr. made the threats so he could blame it on another man he had grievances with.

It started in May when police started investigating a series of false 911 calls reporting emergencies and crimes in a specific neighborhood. Police said the caller was using a 911-only phone, which made it difficult to track. These calls continued from May through July.

Police developed a person of interest, but he moved away after they interviewed him, and officers were unable to find hm.

A bomb threat from the same caller was received Aug. 17, and the caller threatened to kill people in a home, police said. The next day, a bomb threat was made to a neighboring home.

Police said they discovered that the home may have been broken into, so they evacuated a portion of the area and requested the Michigan State Police K-9 and Bomb Squad to search the home. Holly officers were assisted at the scene by the MSP, and agents from the FBI and ATF to establish that there wasn't a bomb inside the home.

More 911 calls directed at the home were made Aug. 20, police said. It was determined the caller was still near the home. However, the initial person of interest was in another county.

Police spoke to the homeowner, Nelson, 39, who allegedly admitted that he made the recent threats to falsely implicate the initial suspect

Nelson is charged with three counts of false report or threat of terrorism. He was given a $10,000 personal bond.