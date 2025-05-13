Holly police, vet help cremate dog hit and killed in front of disabled man

article

The Brief Holly police responding to a report of a person hit by a vehicle found out that the man hadn't been hit, but his dog had. After learning the man couldn't afford to lay his pet to rest, police and a vet clinic chipped in to pay for his cementation. The officers then surprised the man with his beloved pet's remains and a ceramic print of the dog's paw.



After a Holly man tragically lost his best friend of 13 years, police and a local veterinary office stepped up to make sure his pet was properly laid to rest.

The backstory:

Holly police said they were called to an apartment on Grange Hall Road the night of April 19 on a report that a man in a wheelchair had been hit. However, when they arrived, they found a man named Ron sitting in his wheelchair crying, and learned that he hadn't been hit, but his dog Odin had.

Ron told the officers that he was sitting outside on the sidewalk with Odin when the dog went into the road and was hit by a driver who fled. Odin, a rescue dog, was killed. Ron went on to tell police that he had no one to call to help him, adding that Odin had been a constant companion for him through health struggles.

After learning that Ron had no one to reach out to during the difficult time and could not afford to put his pet to rest, the officers contacted Pawsitive Care Veterinary Clinic in Holly and explained the situation. The vet clinic offered to cover half of the cost to cremate Odin, so Holly police officers decided to foot the rest of the bill. They also bought an urn and had a ceramic print of Odin's paw made for Ron.

Recently, the officers visited Ron to surprise him with Odin's remains and paw print.

What's next:

Now, the officers are also working to get Ron a medical device, so that he can quickly call for help in an emergency.