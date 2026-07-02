The Brief A family of four from Pontiac was killed in a crash along I-75 in Holly Township Wednesday evening. Police said one person has been arrested but didn’t give further details on the crash. The crash shut down parts of the interstate for about nine hours.



Four people were killed in a crash on southbound I-75 at Grange Hall Road in Holly Township.

Holly Township fatal crash

What we know:

The crash was reported around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, along southbound I-75 in Holly Township at Grange Hall Road, which is near Mt. Holly.

Police confirmed to FOX 2 that four people were killed, including two adults and two children. Michigan State Police said the victims were a family from Pontiac.

Two vehicles were involved, and MSP said the family had been pulled over on the side of the road when they were hit.

What we don't know:

Further details of the crash, including the types of vehicles involved, weren’t known yet.

The ages and identities of those killed were also not known yet.

One person was taken into custody, but police have not released further details yet except to say that person is being hospitalized.

What they're saying:

"The entire family was lost last night, which is an unfortunate situation leading into the holiday weekend," said Lt. Ty Howard with Michigan State Police. "Anytime there’s a loss of life, especially dealing with kids, it’s going to be a tough situation for anybody: the investigators, the families, the media and also to the public. So we’re trying to bring everyone together at this moment."

What's next:

Police are expected to release more details as the investigation into the crash continues.