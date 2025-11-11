Holly Veteran's Day celebration canceled amid shutdown, volunteers step up to save it

The Brief The government shutdown has led to the cancellation of a Veterans Day celebration in Holly. More than 100 volunteers gathered thousands of flags and held the event anyway.



A major Veterans Day ceremony was canceled at the Great Lakes National Cemetery due to the government shutdown.

However, in honor of those who served our country, more than 100 volunteers gathered thousands of flags and held the event anyway.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, where, despite the government shutdown canceling the celebration, more than 100 volunteers have worked hard to make this happen. Thousands of soldiers have been laid to rest, and the Heroes Project called for volunteers to place over 15,000 flags.

"Well, we do the Heroes Operation and the Heroes on the Dunes with Anthony," said volunteer Mandy Bergeron. "We saw his post, and veterans have a huge place in our heart. My dad’s a veteran, and my grandfathers were both veterans, so it’s of huge importance to my heart, and we want to come out and help support."

Local perspective:

The flags are going up—15,000 of them in total—all at the last minute, but what matters is people honoring those who fought for us and our freedom.