Holy seasons of Easter and Passover impacted by pandemic's shelter in place order

Palm Sunday for the Hope United Methodist Church was recognized by worshippers through a video broadcast.

And Easter Sunday should be no different.

“It has been an interesting journey," said Dr. B. Kevin Smalls, Hope United Methodist. "We’ve all had to do jam courses in broadcasting.”

The church’s pre-recorded and put on social media.

“We are working hard as we speak to make sure we have a good flowing experience to maximize the shift we have to make for Easter Sunday," he said.

The shift is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Participants in the recorded service coming at different times to increase social distancing. Groups are meeting online - a test in faith the senior pastor says.

“A big portion of the Christian Faith is the act of waiting, and the church is now given a grand opportunity to exercise what I call a monastic forum of faith in 2020 and that is to let God do God's work and find ways to be in community with each other as much as possible."

“That night is a special celebration that every single year we recount, usually with our tables filled with 20 to 30 people," said Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg, Rabbi Emeritus, Young Israel of Southfield.

But this year because of coronavirus, Passover too, beginning Wednesday evening, will be very different.

“For many of us it’s one person, what I’d like to tell every one of those individuals by this special evening meal, they’re never alone,” he said.

Passover is the major Jewish spring festival which commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.

Rabbi Goldberg says there’s a global message in the holiday of liberation.