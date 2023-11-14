Home for a hero: US Army vet and his family receive new house in St. Clair Shores

A Metro Detroit US Army veteran was gifted a house of his own, mortgage-free, thanks to PNC Bank.

"Issac for your service to our great nation and to all of us who live in it, we thank you," said Michael Bickers, PNC Bank.

Issac Bashi and his family arrived to the St. Clair Shores house they will now call home Tuesday.

"It’s incredible - more than I ever wished for, life-changing," he said. "This was definitely more then we expected."

"One of the most meaningful ways to honor our veterans and families is to donate to them a home they can be proud of," Bickers said.

PNC Bank and the Military Warriors joined forces to present the keys to the renovated, mortgage-free home as part of The Homes4WoundedHeroes program.

"Our organization was able to provide over 900 mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star family members since 2007," said David Dougherty, retired U.S. Army command Sgt and VP of Military Warriors Support Foundation.

"It’s a blessing from God," said Bashi.

The veteran is blessed to be alive to see this day after receiving numerous honors including the Purple Heart for his service in Afghanistan that left him wounded.

"The one that sent me home was a roadside bomb or an IED," he said. "I don’t remember too much from that one. I just remember waking up, upside down in my truck and then being on a Blackhawk back to the hospital."

The community also wrapped it's arms around the Bashi family to show how much they care and appreciate this Army vet’s service.

The Macomb County Marine Corps League presented them with an American flag to fly at their new home.

Bashi says his children still can’t believe this is happening.

"I don’t think they think it’s real - me neither," he said. "I think it will hit me sometime later this week."

The family says they’re overjoyed for this new beginning and the future that awaits them in Metro Detroit.

"In terms of the journey of our lives this is one of those life-changing moments where it diverges into something more positive," he said.

To learn more about Homes4WoundedHeroes go here.



