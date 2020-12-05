Homeowner speaks out after explosive was thrown through front window

The home security video is shocking. It shows a man running up to a house in St. Clair Shores around midnight Saturday morning, and throwing an explosive through a front window.

“My neighbor came over from across the street and he said 2 blocks over they called him and said what the hell happened? They thought a bomb went off,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner agreed to talk to FOX 2, but wants to remain anonymous.

At the time of the explosion, her was watching TV, his girlfriend was sleeping. They were both in the master bedroom.

“We came out and there was a big mess here,” the homeowner said. “Everything was smoking and I got on the phone and called 911 and they showed up pretty quick.”

Inside the house is extensive damage - dry wall blown out, shattered glass and even cracks in the ceiling.

Additional surveillance video shows another man running out of a pick-up truck and throwing a second explosive.

If you know anything, call the St. Clair Shores Police Department.