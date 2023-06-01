HopCat hiring about 100 workers for new Livonia restaurant

article

Hiring is underway for HopCat's new Livonia restaurant.

The location is slated to open this summer, and the restaurant at 17800 Haggerty Rd. is looking to hire about 100 people. Training will begin in June, and applications are being accepted now.

Available positions include both front- and back-of-house roles. Some open jobs include line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, barbacks, hosts, food runners, servers, and bartenders.

"At HopCat, we’re always looking for enthusiastic people to join our team to help us deliver high-quality service to our guests," said BarFly CEO Ned Lidvall. "We strive to provide an inclusive, welcoming work environment and foster growth and development, to help employees discover a long-term, rewarding career."

The ninth Michigan HopCat will include a wraparound bar, indoor and outdoor seating, arcade games, and a private event space.

