Hopcat returning to Royal Oak this winter

After closing its Royal Oak location in 2020, Hopcat says it plans to reopen in the city this winter.

The popular burger pub known for its seasoned fries and lengthy beer menu closed its restaurant site in Royal Oak in 2020. It had said the closure was tied to failed negotiations with the landlord that owned the property.

Since then, it has settled on opening a new Hopcat restaurant at 430 S. Main Street, taking the spot where other restaurants like Noodles & Co and Mongolian Grill use to be. Project BarFly who owns the restaurant chain said it was looking to hire 150 employees at the location.

You can find jobs at the restaurant at barflyjobs.com. Training begins on Nov. 28 for a myriad of positions, like dishwashers, bartenders, cooks, servers, and front desk employees.

There's no official date the restaurant will reopen. It's Facebook page only said it was returning "this winter."