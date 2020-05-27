HopCat closing downtown Royal Oak location

article

HopCat announced Wednesday that its Royal Oak location is closing.

"Unfortunately, after extensive negotiation with the landlord - with the goal of securing the location and employee jobs - we were unable to come to a reasonable agreement and the landlord has demanded we vacate the building," the restaurant said on their Facebook page.

The multi-story location was in downtown Royal Oak and Fifth Avenue and Center Street, near the railroad tracks.

HopCat says they're looking for a new location in Royal Oak and hope to return to the area soon.

"We thank you for your loyalty and friendship over the years, the support and kind words many of you have sent our way the past few months during this crisis. We promise we will be back in Royal Oak at some point in the future. So let’s not say goodbye, let’s just say “until we meet again,"" their post reads.

HopCat is a restaurant and craft beer bar based in Grand Rapids, Mich. It has several locations throughout Michigan and other Midwest states and is known for their fries, which famously underwent a name change in 2019.