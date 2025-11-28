Horrific Thanksgiving Day crash kills 1 child in Macomb County, hospitalizes three other people

The Brief One child is dead, another child is in the hospital along with two more adults who are suffering life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Macomb County. The Thanksgiving Day crash happened in Bruce Township when one southbound-car crossed into the northbound lanes of M-53. The at-fault driver struck another car head-on.



One child is dead, another is in the hospital while two more adults are being treated for life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in Macomb County on Thanksgiving Day.

The deadly crash happened on M-53 Highway in Bruce Township in the early evening of Nov. 27.

State police said the children were not properly restrained in their vehicle when the collision happened.

What we know:

At 5:20 p.m. on Van Dyke Avenue and Eberling Road, the Macomb County Dispatch Center received calls of a two-car crash.

Police and the Bruce Township Fire Department responded to collision, finding occupants trapped in both vehicles involved.

At the time, a 2011 Chevy Impala had been traveling southbound on M-53. In addition to the driver, his 2-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were inside the vehicle.

Heading northbound was a 2013 Chevy Impala, driven by a woman. She was following her boyfriend who was driving in front of her.

Michigan State Police say the 2011 Impala crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck the 2013 Impala head-on.

Dig deeper:

Police said there was no evidence of the 2011 Impala braking before impact. While the boyfriend was able to swerve out of the way of the oncoming car, his girlfriend, who was driving the 2013 Impala, was struck head-on.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the child occupants in the 2011 Impala — the 3-year-old girl — was pronounced dead at the scene. The 2-year-old boy was taken to the Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State police wrote on social media the roadway remained closed for hours for the investigation.

What we don't know:

Because the details are still preliminary, many facts of the case remain unknown — including whether the driver of the 2011 Impala was under the influence of something during the crash.

Police did confirm that neither child was properly restrained, and only one car seat was in the vehicle.

What they're saying:

"We do know that neither child was properly restrained and only one car seat was in the vehicle. What we don’t know is why the at fault driver crossed over into the on coming lanes. A blood draw was taken as part of the investigation," said First Lt. Mike Shaw. "It is particularly heartbreaking when a preventable crash occurs on a holiday. It is even worse when a child loses their life. Please make sure to wear your seatbelt and that your children are properly restrained every trip."