Horse dies after hit-and-run crash on Telegraph in Monroe County

A horse is dead and the animal's rider was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Monroe County.

According to the sheriff's office, an 18-year-old from Monroe County was riding the horse north on Telegraph near I-275 in Ash Township around 11:30 p.m. when a driver hit the horse. The driver, who was in a white Toyota vehicle, fled.

The horse was declared dead at the scene, while the rider was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, investigators are searching for the unknown model Toyota. It should have damage to the passenger front and side from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Sam Pitzen of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7560.

