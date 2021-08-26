Hot weather pattern sticks around

Hello gang,

Warm and humid for the rest of the night with a chance for a late-night thundershower with a low near 70

Hazy, warm, and humid Friday with scattered thunderstorms with a high of 87.

It will be very warm and muggy for Saturday and Sunday with spotty storms. Expect highs both days near 90.

Still warm for Monday with a few thundershowers as a cold front (finally) crosses the area, and a high of 86.

Look for less heat and humidity for the middle of the week!

-Luterman