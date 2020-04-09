Hotline available for emotional support during COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan officials are directing anyone who might need support as the COVID-19 takes an emotional toll on people worldwide to a national hotline for help.

During a coronavirus update Thursday, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health suggested Michiganders turn to a national resource.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a Disaster Distress Helpline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for those who are experiencing emotional distress related to any national or human-caused disaster.

That number is 1-800-985-5990. The national helpline is available 24/7, 365 days a year. You can also text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

According to SAMHSA, the helpline connects callers to trained counselors from a network of crisis call centers across the U.S. The counselor will listen to you without judgment, and there is no need to provide any identifying information.

The website states the counselors provide:

“Crisis counseling for people in emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster

Information on how to recognize distress and its effects on individuals and families

Tips for healthy coping

Referrals to local crisis call centers for additional follow-up care and support”

Advertisement

In addition to a helpline, SAMHSA also provides links to resources and information specifically related to COVID-19, click here.