Multi-family house catches fire on Monterey and Lawton in Detroit

Firefighters ran through the flames of a house that caught fire Wednesday afternoon to save a person trapped inside, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

The fire took place at an occupied four-family home on Monterey and Lawton in Detroit. It began on the second floor.

The fire was extinguished, and the individual trapped inside is safe, said William Harp, battalion chief of the Detroit Fire Department.

"Crews actually, without water, made their way through the fire to find the victim – to take out a window in the rear, to have a ladder placed at the rear of the building to get him out," Harp said.

No injures were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Neighbors said they also ran inside the house to help save people. Everyone was able to get out unharmed.

