House explodes on Detroit's east side, multiple others on fire

At about 4 p.m. a house exploded in the 19400 block of McCormick Street on Detroit's east side. The house was in the area of I-94 and Moross.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known. At least one person was injured, and another is still missing.

Multiple houses surrounding the one that exploded caught fire.

Fire officials said at least three houses were damaged in the incident.

Officials said that one person got out of the house that exploded, and they were still searching for another as of 6:30 p.m.

