A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side.

The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield.

Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.