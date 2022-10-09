Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side.
Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police.
She was taken to a nearby hospital but was unfortunately pronounced deceased.
One street over, in the 11700 block of Manor, an adult male was found fatally shot.
Police did not give information about a suspect or circumstances. No other information was given about the victims.
