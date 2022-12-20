How holiday travel will be affected by incoming major winter storm in Metro Detroit

As Americans prepare to fly for holiday visits, a massive winter storm will affect Michigan travelers - and not just in Michigan. Delays and cancelations are expected across the entire country and many are already adjusting their plans.

The bitter blast of arctic air will lead to dangerously cold conditions this week across the northern Rockies, central and northern Plains and the Upper Midwest , with temperatures dropping well below zero and wind chills reaching minus 50 to minus 60 degrees in some spots by the end of the week, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Here in Michigan, the winter storm is going to be incredibly dangerous starting on Thursday and lasting into Saturday and even on Christmas Day.

If you have travel plans on Friday - change them. If you can drive or leave either on Wednesday or Thursday, it would be highly recommended to go before the storm.

David Fishman is the president of Cadillac Travel and says he's already helped clients rebook flights to get out before the storm. Fishman stresses that travelers should check for updates, add that travel insurance, and be prepared for delays and cancelations.

Why drivers should keep their fuel tank at least half full in the winter

If you have to get to your destination on time, make changes now.

"Call and double check to see if you can change your flight without any fees. Most likely there’s not a fee to change it, but they may charge you more right now see what their rules are going to be then know your rights, if the flights are canceled," Fishman said. "If you’re at the airport, will they put you up in a hotel? Will they give you meal vouchers all those things, depending on what your delays are."

Fishman says if you wait to rebook, try to make changes online or get ready to call and wait on hold for a few hours. If you're a night-owl who sees the snow coming, you may have an unexpected advantage.

"Stay up, call in the middle of the night late at night it does work there’s less people calling in the middle of the night," Fishman said.