How to be productive and comfortable while working from home 

Many of us never anticipated working or socializing from home but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of that. So how do we make it more comfortable?

We talked with interior designer Dana Mowat from Valia Design, who said it is possible to make these spaces more enjoyable and comfortable by using items in and around our home.

Tips to create a healthy working environment at home during this stay-at-home order regardless of your line of work – and regardless of whether or not you already have a dedicated space for a home office…

1. Find a spot near a window – natural light and a view no matter how amazing or mundane it might be is KEY

2. Bring in the nature – a bunch of flowers, a green plant or snip some branches from the yard

3. Try to sit near outlets to avoid a cord mess and tripping hazard

4. Look around the house and find that chair that fits the bill – it doesn’t matter if that chair is supposed to be in the living room – if the chair is your comfort zone and will allow you to relax with the proper back support – then move it to your sunny location. Ergonomics and lumbar support are important for those of you who need to sit at a computer most of the workday…so choose wisely.

5. Scents can be important as well – whether your coffee pot needs to move to your new office area or a citrus smelling candle – bring your favorite scent to your work zone

6. Find personal objects that you love and put them in plain sight. A picture, a chachke, a jar of candy…whatever you like. Surround yourself with comfort.

7. No pets. Not even fish. They are a distraction.

Set up your own after-work routine space at home

1. What was your usual after-work routine? Heading to the gym? Happy Hour with friends? It’s all about setting the stage in your home for some normalcy

2. Create a gym space for yourself: find a spot where you can burn those calories and steam. Set up your equipment so that its an easy go-to spot that you won’t avoid. Mirror, music, good lighting, weights, yoga mat and tv…whatever you do, set it up so that it is ready and waiting for you.

OR

3. Find a space in your kitchen or family room – away from the work spot – and ZOOM with friends for Happy Hour, put on your favorite music, mix your favorite drink, make an appetizer instead of a dinner. Make sure there is some greenery in that space too!

