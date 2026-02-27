Ex-Wayne County Parks director pleads guilty to gas station assault where she drew gun

article

The Brief Alicia Bradford has pleaded guilty in a gas station assault where she drew a gun on a man her husband fought on camera. The BP gas station assault started over a .10 cent bottle deposit police said, that led to Bradford and her husband drawing guns on the victim. Bradford was the Wayne County Parks director at the time, and resigned two months later in March, 2025.



The former director of Wayne County Parks has pleaded guilty for her part in a wild gas station assault over a .10 bottle deposit caught on camera at a gas station.

The backstory:

Alicia Bradford pleaded guilty to felony assault in the brawl between another customer and her husband that led to guns being drawn at a Farmington Hills BP from January, 2025.

According to court information, Bradford, whose guilty plea was submitted Thursday, will have a weapons - felony firearm charge dismissed. She will be sentenced on March 31.

Bradford, who served as the Wayne County Parks director since 2016, resigned from her position in March 2025.

Larry Bradford's case remains ongoing. He is charged with felony assault and weapons - felony firearm.

Store video captured the moments the argument begins - and as it escalates at the BP on Orchard Lake Road.

Larry Bradford bought a can of Mountain Dew and he argued over the $.10 bottle deposit fee that he mistakenly thought was tax. A customer waiting in line behind Bradford says the clerk had proof on the receipt, leading to both yelling at each other.

Video shows Larry Bradford push the man before they began to grapple. Bradford then begins hitting the man with the pop can in his hand, then throwing the man into racks of merchandise. He then says "Let me get my pistol."

Larry Bradford comes back yelling at the man, pointing the gun saying "Get on your (expletive) knees), say you're sorry."

As the man apologizes, Bradford hits him in the head, then demands he finds his ring while holding the gun.

Alicia Bradford rushes in and asks Larry if the man tried to rob him. The man says no, and suggests calling the police.

"I should kill you," Larry Bradford said. "I should blow your mother (expletive) brains out."

Alicia Bradford returns into the store with her gun drawn and says she will call the police while the man stays in a kneeling position.

"You're going to stay down there," Alicia Bradford says, then asking what happened.

"We got into an argument over the price of pop," the man says.

"What are you getting in it for, what does that have to do with you," Alicia Bradford says.

"I could do something to you," she said. "I'm calling the police."

After she backed out of the store, a female voice can be heard saying "I'll kill you."

When police arrived at the gas station, they didn't arrest the victim or store employee, they arrested the Bradfords.