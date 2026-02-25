Pontiac mom charged with abandoning kids in squalor, accused of delay tactic in court

The Brief A wild back-and-forth ensued in court with Kelli Bryant on Wednesday. The Pontiac mother is accused of abandoning her children to live in squalor for nearly four years. She was accused of using a delay tactic for a mental competency exam.



The mother accused of abandoning her children while they lived in filth, returned to court in Pontiac - and what unfolded in court was an confrontational exchange.

The backstory:

The back-and-forth all centered on Kelli Bryant getting a second competency exam in Oakland County court.

"Mental health issues do not equal incompetency, we all know that," said Judge Mary Ellen Brennan.

"I understand that, I’m trying to protect privilege," said Cecilia Quirindongo Baunsor, Bryant’s attorney. "You know this is a very difficult decision to be in. I do not believe at this time, as an officer of the court, that my client is able to properly assist me with preparation of her defense."

But assistant prosecutor Kanika Ferency pushed back.

"Judge I respect Miss Quirindongo’s professionalism," she said. "My request though, is something more substantial and offer of proof as to what brought this competency issue at play.

"I do have concerns at Miss Bryant’s end that this is possibly a delay tactic."

"So she understands the court's concern, why now?" the judge said.

"I’m the one that’s bringing it up," said Kelli Bryant. "Thank you. i was just standing here like what are we talking about."

Related:

At this point in the pre-trial hearing both Bryant and her attorney stepped outside to discuss things.

You may remember, back in February 2025, Bryant’s three children were discovered living in squalor — alone — for four years.

Investigators say the home filled with feces and trash.

They say Bryant would drop off food and leave it on the porch. But the kids had no access to toilet paper or hygiene items.

Bryant was arrested, charges with child abuse and given a $250 million bond.

In December 2025, she pleaded no contest and Wednesday was the pre-trial.

When Bryant and her attorney returned, the judge laid into them.

"I have a sacred responsibility to offer her a fair trial environment and the people of the State of Michigan a fair trial environment," Brennan said. "There are minor children that are listed on this witness list and we are three business days, five days days away from jury selection, and all of sudden after all this appearances and interaction where I’ve placed her under oath, and taken a plea. And taken a plea with a negotiated comps agreement.

"Now there’s a problem with her understanding the proceedings and charges against her? Now there’s a problem being able to assist in her defense? I’m not sure that this not a delay tactic?"

The judge granted the exam saying it had to get done in 90 days.

The pretrial is now scheduled for May 27.



