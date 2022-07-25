How to change your vote in Michigan elections

article

Michigan's 2022 Primary is on Tuesday, August 2 and you can either vote in person or absentee. If you choose to vote by mail, you can change your mind - and it's extremely easy to do so.

Registered Michigan voters can cast an absentee ballot in this summer's upcoming primary election by simply requesting it. If you vote absentee but then have regrets, you can change your vote.

All registered voters, except for those incarcerated, can vote absentee in any Michigan election without providing a reason.

While most states do not allow voters to change their early votes, Michigan is one of those states that does allow them to be changed.

In Michigan, it's called spoiling your ballot. It's commonly used during primaries after candidates drop out of races. However, it can be used during any election.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are three things you need to know:

Request to spoil your vote by submitting a request to the city or township clerk. Don't forget to sign it! Then you can ask to either get a new one mailed to you or if you plan to pick up a ballot in person. This request has to be in by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day. You can also request the vote be spoiled in person - which you can do until 4 p.m. on the Monday before Election day.

If a voter has not yet returned their ballot, you can surrender it in person or sign a statement stating that the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote in person.

To find your clerk's office, go to the state's website here.

