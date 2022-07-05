How to vote absentee in Michigan's Aug. 2 primary election

article

Registered Michigan voters can cast an absentee ballot in this summer's upcoming primary election.

Voters will visit the polls Aug. 2, but you can vote before that with an absentee ballot.

In fact, all registered voters, except for those incarcerated, can vote absentee in any Michigan election without providing a reason.

RELATED: How to register to vote

Ways to apply for an absentee ballot

You can apply for an absentee ballot online, by the mail, or by visiting your city or township clerk's office.

Applying for an absentee ballot online

To apply online, you are required to provide your name, driver's license or ID number, date of birth, eye color, last four digits of your Social Security Number, and your mailing address. This information must match what is on your license or ID.

You must also verify that you are a U.S. citizen and authorize the Michigan Department of State to send the recorded digital signature from your license or ID to your local clerk with your application.

It is recommended that you apply online no later than 14 days prior to the election, July 19, to ensure you receive your ballot.

Apply online here.

Applying for an absentee ballot by mail

To apply by mail, you fill out a Michigan Absent Voter Ballot Application and mail it or email a scanned copy to your city or township clerk.

As with the online application, it is recommended that you submit it no later than 14 days prior, July 19.

Here is the absentee form.

If you aren't sure where to mail or drop off your ballot, find your clerk's office here.

Applying for an absentee ballot at the clerk's office

To request an absentee ballot in person, visit your city or township clerk's office to request a ballot or drop off your completed application.

If requesting an absentee ballot within 14 days of the election, you can visit the clerk’s office to request and complete absentee ballot anytime up to 4 p.m. the Monday before Election Day - by 4 p.m. Aug. 1 for the primary election.

Where to drop off absentee ballot

You have until 8 p.m. the day of the election, Aug. 2, to return your absentee ballot.

Ballots can be mailed to the clerk, put in a drop box, or brought to the clerk's office.

If mailing in the completed ballot, you are encouraged to mail it no later than July 19 to ensure it makes it before the election.

Registered voters can find drop boxes for your city or township here by entering your name, birthday, and zip code, or by using your driver's license number and birthday.