Tax Day is Monday -- Here's how to file for an extension

Monday is the tax filing deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service extended the April 15 deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, if you need more time to file your federal taxes you are able to request an extension. An extension will give you until Oct. 15 to file your taxes.

When you extend your filing deadline, you still must pay what you owe by Tax Day, but you will avoid penalties incurred when you fail to file. You may also need to extend if you are missing paperwork that keeps you from filing.

You are able to request the extension online by using the IRS's Free File. Select an option based on your income and follow the process to make your request.

Some online tax programs, such as Turbo Tax, also allow you to request an extension.

Be sure that your extension request is filed by 11:59 p.m. Monday.