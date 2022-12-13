How to get a Michigan shelter pet a stocking full of goodies this Christmas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - You can make a shelter pet's holiday this season.
Provide a stocking or wreath full of treats and toys to an animal at the Humane Society of West Michigan in Grand Rapids by making a donation to the shelter.
You'll get a photo of the animal or animals you bought stockings for, and if the pet gets adopted before Christmas, they will take their gifts with them.
Sponsor a dog for $50, a cat for $35, and a small animal such as a rabbit, mouse, or guinea pig, for $20. You can also make a $100 donation to provide each type of animal with a stocking.