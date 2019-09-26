How to get tickets for Kanye's Sunday Service in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rapper who is known for breaking his own rules is breaking them once again.
Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service to Detroit - on a Friday.
The show will be at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon. A spokesperson tells us the tickets are free and are only available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
You can get a ticket on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. They're expected to sell out fast, and if you didn't get a free ticket you can't get in.
You can get tickets online here when they go on sale.
Kanye's Sunday Services are joined by local choir singers, and he puts a spiritual and fashionable spin on his music during the church-like gathering.
His location always changes, and they've been held in other places like Los Angeles, Chicago and Wyoming.
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kanye West performs Sunday Service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)