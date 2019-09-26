How to get tickets for Kanye's Sunday Service in Detroit

The rapper who is known for breaking his own rules is breaking them once again.

Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service to Detroit - on a Friday.

The show will be at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 27 at noon. A spokesperson tells us the tickets are free and are only available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can get a ticket on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. They're expected to sell out fast, and if you didn't get a free ticket you can't get in.

You can get tickets online here when they go on sale.

Kanye's Sunday Services are joined by local choir singers, and he puts a spiritual and fashionable spin on his music during the church-like gathering.

His location always changes, and they've been held in other places like Los Angeles, Chicago and Wyoming.

