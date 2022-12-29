How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year

article

For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat.

A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.

The rescue said chewing on the Kongs provides a distraction from the fireworks and gunshots that will be going off around the shelter for the holiday.

Related: Police handing out free noise-reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise on NYE

Donate here or by sending money on Venmo to DetroitDogRescue.