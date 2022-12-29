Expand / Collapse search

How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: DDR)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat.

A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.

The rescue said chewing on the Kongs provides a distraction from the fireworks and gunshots that will be going off around the shelter for the holiday.

Related: Police handing out free noise-reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise on NYE

Donate here or by sending money on Venmo to DetroitDogRescue.

Detroit Dog Rescue suffers another break-in as director says police are no-shows

There was an early Wednesday morning attempted break-in at the Detroit Dog Rescue's Harper Avenue location on the city’s east side. It was deja vu for the DDR, with yet another disturbance according to Kristina Rinaldi, the executive director.