Brownstown police handing out free noise-reducing headphones for people who struggle with noise ahead of NYE

The Brownstown Township Police Department is providing free noise-reducing headphones to people who struggle with loud noises and may have a difficult time with fireworks on New Year's Eve.

The police department partnered with Mimi's Mission, a nonprofit that helps people Downriver who have autism, for the giveaway.

The headphones could help people with autism, veterans with PTSD, and other people who are impacted by loud noises.

You do not need to prove that you need the headphones, and you do not need to live in Brownstown to receive them.

Visit the department at 23125 King Rd. to get a pair.