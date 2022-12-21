How to navigate flying for the holidays with an incoming blizzard

Some 112 million Americans will be traveling during the holidays just as many of those households are expected to get slammed with a blast of winter weather fit for the end of the year.

That includes about 10 million flyers, according to AAA, of which about 1.3 million will be traveling to Detroit Metro Airport. The other hundred million will be driving about 50 miles or more from their home during Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

Travel season is hectic enough, but with blizzard conditions expected to blanket the Midwest in snow, dangerous winds, and icy temperatures, it may be wise to plan around the pending storm - which will start falling Thursday night in Metro Detroit.

For those driving - it may be best to leave a day early. For those flying, travel agents have recommended trying to rebook a flight for earlier. Travel insurance also comes in handy during precarious travel times like these.

The president of Cadillac Travel Group, a booking agency said patience will be key during this time.

"If you're at the airport, will they put you up in a hotel? Will they give you meal vouchers? All those things, depending on what your delays are (are important," said David Fishman. He also advocated for making some customer service calls later at night when fewer people are making calls.

If someone needs to make a chance, the first question to ask is if a rebooking can be done without any added fees - though tickets might cost more anyway.

"So, see what their rules are going to be, then know your rights if the flights are canceled," said Fishman.