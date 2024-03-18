How to report Michigan potholes, submit damage claims

With the fluctuating temperatures comes a sure sign of spring in Michigan: potholes.

Some potholes can be reported to the state, so they can be repaired.

How to report a pothole on a state road

If there is a hole on a state road, which typically begins with M, I, or US, it can be reported to the Department of Transportation.

To report a pothole to MDOT, use this online form. You will need to provide which region of the state the hole is in, as well as the city and nearest exit or street.

They can also be reported by calling 888-296-4546.

How to report a pothole on a county road

County road potholes can be submitted to the road commission where the hole is located:

Macomb County Road Commission: Road maintenance requests, such as pothole repair, can be called on at 586-463-8671. Requests can also be made online through a form on their website

Monroe County Road Commission: Service requests can be made through a form on the road commission's website. The Maintenance Division can be reached at 734-240-5102.

Oakland County Road Commission: Large potholes and emergency situations can be reported at 877-858-4804. Non-emergencies can be sent in through a form on their website

St. Clair County Road Commission: Pothole repair requests can be made to City Hall at 810-329-7121 ext. 205. Include the location in the repair request.

Washtenaw County Road Commission: Potholes that need immediate attention can be called on at 734-761-1500. Reports can also be submitted on their website or through their WCRC Fix It app.

Wayne County Road Commission: Road hazards, such as potholes, can be called into the road commission at 1-888-762-3273. They can also be submitted online through their website

How to make a pothole damage claim

If your vehicle was damaged by a pothole, claims can be made through county road commissions if they occurred on a local road. MDOT only processes damage claims made on state roads.

Links to county road commissions and MDOT damage claim resources: