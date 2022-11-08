How to report voter intimidation and election misinformation in Michigan

Between the hours of 7 a.m and 8 p.m. Tuesday, polls will be open for citizens to cast their ballot or return their absentee vote in Michigan.

The secretary of state has promised the vast majority of voters should experience a smooth process - if not all of them. However, there is still hotlines and emails where people can report suspected voter intimidation or harassment.

There are multiple agencies monitoring the process, including both the state elections authorities and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Reporting voter intimidation or harassment

If a voter sees evidence of voter intimidation or coercion, they're asked to report it to an election worker as well as the state.

The hotline number is 866-OUR-VOTE

The DOJ is also monitoring elections in five cities in Michigan, including Detroit, Flint, Pontiac, Grand Rapids, and Southfield. If a member of the public sees possible violations, they can call the department at 800-253-3931 or file a complaint at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.

Both governing bodies request that callers also report the incident to local election workers.

Reporting election misinformation

The secretary of state has also made available officials to fact-check rumors or reports about Michigan's elections. While much of the attention will be focused on after the polls close and the counting begins, there is always room for other theories to circulate and gain traction on social media.

Voters that see misinformation about the 2022 midterms are asked to report the information to misinformation@michigan.gov.

