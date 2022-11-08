Department of Justice monitoring elections in 5 Michigan cities

Five cities in Michigan will have federal authorities monitoring polls during election day to ensure voting rights laws are upheld and obeyed.

Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac, and Southfield were all named in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice that said it planned to monitor voting rights laws in 64 different jurisdictions.

The DOJ's procedures Tuesday are part of a long-held tradition by the office to protect the rights of voters, the department said. The office also has a civil rights division that will be fielding complaints from voters about possible violations at the polls.

The monitoring is happening in cities across 24 states.

Among the personnel who are being dispatched to the cities are those at the Civil Rights Division from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Their responsibility is to ensure federal voting rights laws including the National Voter Registration Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and the Civil Rights Act are followed.

If a member of the public sees possible violations, they can call the department at 800-253-3931 or file a complaint at https://civilrights.justice.gov/. The DOJ does ask that anyone who notices disruption at a polling place should report it immediately to local election officials. If threats of violence or intimidation occur, they're asked to call 911.

The complaints should be later reported to the DOJ after police are called.