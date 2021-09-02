How to roller skate for free at Detroit's Monroe Street Midway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Monroe Street Midway will close for the season Sept. 12.
To celebrate, free roller skating will be offered all weekend on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 9.
There are also other events planned and treat giveaways each day.
The Midway, which opened this spring, features an outdoor roller rink and sports courts, food trucks, music, and art from Detroit creators.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Thursday, September 9, starting at 4 p.m.:
- Lions Launch Week takeover at the Monroe Street Midway
- Lions legends, Lions cheerleaders and mascot Rory will make appearances
- Tailgating yard games and face painting
- Swag giveaways
Friday, September 10, starting at 4 p.m.:
- Silent Disco at Rollout Detroit
- Glitter tattoo artist and face painting
- Snow cones from Sno Biz and cotton candy from Spun Sugar
- One free corndog or elephant ear per person
Saturday, September 11, starting at 2 p.m.:
- Sweet treats from Lemonade & Beyond
- One free corndog or elephant ear per person
Sunday, September 12, starting at 2 p.m.:
- Strolling performers throughout the Midway
- Balloon magician and face painting
- Ice cream sandwiches from Motor City Sweet Treats
- One free corndog or elephant ear per person