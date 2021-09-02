How to roller skate for free at Detroit's Monroe Street Midway

article

Detroit's Monroe Street Midway will close for the season Sept. 12.

To celebrate, free roller skating will be offered all weekend on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 9.

There are also other events planned and treat giveaways each day.

The Midway, which opened this spring, features an outdoor roller rink and sports courts, food trucks, music, and art from Detroit creators.

Thursday, September 9, starting at 4 p.m.:

Lions Launch Week takeover at the Monroe Street Midway

Lions legends, Lions cheerleaders and mascot Rory will make appearances

Tailgating yard games and face painting

Swag giveaways

Friday, September 10, starting at 4 p.m.:

Silent Disco at Rollout Detroit

Glitter tattoo artist and face painting

Snow cones from Sno Biz and cotton candy from Spun Sugar

One free corndog or elephant ear per person

Saturday, September 11, starting at 2 p.m.:

Sweet treats from Lemonade & Beyond

One free corndog or elephant ear per person

Sunday, September 12, starting at 2 p.m.:

