Monroe Street Midway: Outdoor entertainment space featuring roller rink opens this weekend in Detroit

Detroit's newest entertainment space, the Monroe Street Midway, opens Friday.

It features an outdoor roller rink and sports courts, food trucks, music, and art from Detroit creators.

The Rollout Detroit Roller Rink includes open skate, family skate, and adult skate times, as well as skate lessons Fridays at noon. Themed nights -- Movement Mondays, R&B Tuesdays, and Throwback Thursdays will be held weekly.

Skating is $10 and skate rentals are $3. You can walk in or register in advance.

The Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone is free to use and has basketball courts, as well as space for tennis, futsal, lacrosse, and handball. The courts are available from noon to 9 p.m. daily.

Roller rink schedule:

Sunday:

12:00pm- 2:00pm: Open Skate

3:00pm-5:00pm: Family Skate

6:00pm-9:00pm: Open Skate

Monday-Wednesday:

12:00pm-3:00pm: Open Skate

4:00pm-6:00pm: Open Skate

7:00pm-9:00pm: Open Skate

Thursday-Saturday:

12:00pm-3:00pm: Open Skate

4:00pm-7:00pm: Open Skate

8:00pm-11:00pm: Adult Skate (21+)

