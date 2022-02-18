How to see Glass Animals, Big Sean and more at Mo Pop 2022 in Detroit

Mo Pop Festival returns to Detroit this summer after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glass Animals and Big Sean will headline the festival that will be held along the Detroit River at Hart Plaza on July 30-31.

The festival features music, art, and culture. There's a market, arcade, food trucks, and more to experience.

Some other artists on the Mo Pop lineup include Jhene Aiko, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, Girl In Red, Dominic Fike, and more.

Single day passes start at $89, while weekend passes start at $109.

Presale tickets went on sale Friday at noon for American Express card members. You can join the presale waitlist here.

If you can't snag presale passes, you can get tickets Feb. 21 beginning at noon.

This year is the first time the festival will be held since 2019. A 2020 festival at the Historic Fort Wayne was scheduled but canceled due to Covid.

