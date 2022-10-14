How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

article

Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it.

The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.

Visit michigan.gov/vote to track your ballot. Once you enter your name, date of birth, and zip code, you can see your ballot status, including when your absentee application was received, when your absentee ballot was sent, and when the clerk received it.

You can request an absentee ballot online or via mail until 5 p.m. Nov. 4, but it is recommended to request the ballot no later than Oct. 17 to ensure you receive it. You have until 8 p.m. the day of the election, Nov. 8, to return your absentee ballot.

