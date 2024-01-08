The Wolverines will take on the Huskies in the final game of the college football season after the two prevailed in dramatic fashions in New Years games.

Michigan beat Alabama in Overtime in the Rose Bowl, while Washington topped Texas with a stout defensive effort at the end of the game.

The two will be playing in the same conference next year. Before that, the last time they played was in 2021, the 13th game between the two.

Here's what to know:

How to watch 2024 CFP National Championship:

Coverage of the 2024 national championship will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

They'll be playing in Houston Texas at NRG Stadium, where the Texans play in the NFL.

The game will air live on ESPN for both cable and streaming options.

Houston plane tickets costs skyrocket

As with many other major sporting events, the city that hosts the game often enjoys a surge of people coming to watch their team compete.

It's a similar story in Houston, which has seen plane ticket costs spike as a result. Most people attending the game have likely already make the trek to the city. But for those making a last-minute trip, it's going to cost close to or more than a thousand dollars.

Last week, flights on Delta, American, Southwest, and United were all $1,400 or more, with some seats on a flight costing nearly $4,000 if someone left on Sunday with plans to return Tuesday. You won't pay less than $2,500 for a seat on a Delta plane.

The most affordable option, Spirit Airlines, had tickets for less than $400 as of Wednesday morning. Those tickets have dried up.

Future conference foes meet

The significance of the game is big for both the Wolverines and the Huskies, but for different reasons.

For Michigan, it's been a season of turmoil. It's also the third time the team from Ann Arbor has taken its success to the College Football Playoff. After losing in the semi-final two years in a row, fans hope the third time's the charm for both Jim Harbaugh and the players.

For Washington, this is the final season of the Pac 12. After this year, the west coast teams will disperse to other conferences. The Huskies will find themselves in the Big Ten next year, likely playing against Michigan during the regular season.

Both teams ended their seasons undefeated. Here's how they got here:

Michigan 2024 season

Record: 14-0

Vs. East Carolina W 30-3

Vs. UNLV W 35-7

Vs. Bowling Green W 31-6

Vs. Rutgers W 31-7

@ Nebraska W 45-7

@ Minnesota W 52-10

Vs. Indiana W 52-7

@ Michigan St W 49-0

Vs. Purdue W 41-13

@ 10 Penn State W 24-15

@ Maryland W 31-24

Vs. 2 Ohio State W 30-24

Vs. 16 Iowa W 26-0

Vs. 4 Alabama W 27-0

Washington 2024 season

Record: 14-0