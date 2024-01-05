Ann Arbor pubs prepare to host Michigan fans for national championship

Michigan fans are hopeful that the Wolverines are going to win on Monday, but Ann Arbor pubs are prepping regardless of the outcome.

Ashley’s on State Street in downtown Ann Arbor is fully staffed for the highly anticipated Michigan vs. Washington game in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The manger, Jaki, expects customers to flood the joint to watch the championship at 7:30 p.m.

"Super excited. It’s nice to see the team doing good. It’s nice to see the students coming out to support them," Jaki said. "We’re staffed up. We got some extra people in the kitchen. We got some extra people out-front. We’re just expecting an extra busy game day."

Ashley's boasts an underground bar that will "probably end up opening" if it gets too busy, the manager added.

Some customers have already made reservations.

Around the corner, at the iconic Scorekeepers Sports Grill and Pub, will be "all hands on-deck," said the security guard, Donald Weismiller.

"We’re pretty much treating this like Ohio State week," Weismiller said. "Even though it is a Monday, we’re trying to bring in as many people as we can to work all day and probably all through the night if – when we win."

Weismiller expects double the crowd size they saw last week when Michigan defeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

"I only see things getting out of hand if Michigan is losing," he said. "Other than that, we never really have problems with Michigan fans. It’s usually the away fans that can be the problem."

Ann Arbor police also has a safety plan in place, according to the department.

"Probably going to see a lot more officers," said Ann Arbor Interim ​​​Chief of Poli​​ce Patrick Maguire. "We'll have officers on foot, officers in cars patrolling neighborhoods. Just kind of going to be where the people are and make sure that everyone is safe and having a good time."

According to the City of Ann Arbor, there will be some on-street parking restrictions in the area from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday on:

South University Avenue between East University Avenue and South Forest Avenue.

Church Street between South University Avenue and Willard Street.

East Liberty Street between Thompson Street and State Street.

Maynard Street between East Liberty and East William streets.

"They’ll be very well-marked near some of the more popular bars and restaurants," Maguire said.

As Ann Arbor prepares for a potentially historic night, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh and the players are doing their own prep in Houston – as the Wolverines landed Monday afternoon.

"We practiced this morning – a few things to clean up," Harbaugh said during a press conference. "We're in a good place and very excited to be here."

The city is also reminding fans to celebrate responsibly, dress for the weather, and report any suspicious behavior.

For more information on Ann Arbor parking restrictions and safety tips, click here.