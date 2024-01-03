Price of flights to Houston skyrocket ahead of Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship

Headed to Texas to see Michigan take on Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship? Some flights to Houston are already sold out, while others have tickets left that are going for thousands.

The Wolverines will take on the Huskies on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium.

Right now, most round trip flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Houston cost more than the cheapest tickets to the game. Resale tickets are going for $899 on Ticketmaster if you buy them in pairs.

Related article

Flights on Delta, American, Southwest, and United are all $1,400 or more, with some seats on a flight costing nearly $4,000 if you leave on Sunday and return Tuesday. You won't pay less than $2,500 for a seat on a Delta plane.

The most affordable option, Spirit Airlines, has tickets for less than $400 as of Wednesday morning, but there are few seats left on each flight.

Finding a straight flight to Texas on all the airlines is a challenge, too. Only a few nonstop flights have tickets available, with most having one or two layovers.

Delta said the airline is adding nine flights and nearly 1,300 seats for football fans headed to NRG Stadium in Houston from Detroit and Seattle, launching a route from Detroit Metro to Hobby Airport in Houston. That’s in addition to the airline’s already existing route from Detroit to the George Bush airport.

Can't make it down to Houston? Here's how to watch the game from home.