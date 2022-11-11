How to watch Tribute to our Troops on FOX 2

article

Friday is Veterans Day and as FOX 2 has done for the past 20 years, we'll once again honor our service members who have bravely sacrificed and dedicated their lives to serve our country and protect our freedom.

During our special, we'll set aside politics and focus instead on celebrating the men and women, the young and the old, who proudly serve. We'll meet modern-day heroes like Amber Ainsworth, Dough Isham, and CMSGT (Ret.) Wayne Fetty.

We'll also talk with Pattie Potts from the Marines about how the military can open many career paths for those who serve. Potts has a unique story you won't want to miss.

But we'll also talk about how a group of fighters from WWI are being honored for their unique - and relatively unknown - role in American history.

Plus a WWII Fly Boy who got another chance to soar more almost 20 years ago - but his story is far from over.

You won't want to miss Tribute to our Troops. It airs commercial-free and is proudly presented by Gardner-White. You can watch it live on FOX 2 at 6:30 p.m. or in the live player below.