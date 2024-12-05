How to watch Lions-Packers in Thursday night tilt with NFC's top seed on the line

Tonight the Lions look to sweep the Packers this season while staying atop the NFC race for the playoffs' top-seed.

The NFC-leading Lions (11-1) are aiming to stay ahead of Philadelphia (10-2) in the race for the conference’s best record and Minnesota (10-2) in the NFC North with a win against the Packers.

A win would mean the Lions extend its streak to 11 in a row, setting a franchise record which would also clinch a postseason birth.

The Playoff Chase

"We’re in playoff football right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "This is the type of stuff that you live for and it’s also the type of stuff that gets you ready for the tournament."

Green Bay (9-3) has won five straight NFC North road games, including last year at Detroit on Thanksgiving. Both teams are playing a third game in 12 days.

The road team has won four straight games, going back to Detroit closing the 2022 regular season and Aaron Rodgers’ career with the Packers in a 20-16 win at Lambeau Field.

Historical run for Lions backfield

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the first teammates in league history to run for at least 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons, have combined to average more than 140 yards on the ground per game.

Montgomery ran 17 times for 73 yards and Gibbs had 65 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries last month at Green Bay.

Gibbs is the fourth-leading rusher with 973 yards and a 6.0 per carry average and 10 touchdowns, while Montgomery ranks 18th with 720 yards with a 4.3 average and 11 touchdowns.

Social media slipup

Speaking of Gibbs, he had a mistaken post on social media - where one might argue he overshared. Lions coach Dan Campbell was taken aback at a news conference recently when a reporter informed him Gibbs' post showed some of the team’s strategy.

"I’d rather our stuff not be out there," Campbell said.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur feels the same way, though he said it doesn’t provide a competitive edge to see another team’s terminology on a whiteboard.

"Guys understand that nobody wants their information out there for the whole world to see, so we try to keep everything in house here," LaFleur said. "But I don’t think it’s like the end of the world, either."

Time off

After the game, each team will get a break.

The Lions will host the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15 and Green Bay plays at Seattle later that night.

