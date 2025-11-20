How to watch Lions take on Giants in bid to rebound from Philly loss

The Brief The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back against the Giants this Sunday. The Lions are back on FOX 2 and back at Ford Field in another NFC East matchup. The Giants are



The Lions have made a habit of bouncing back after losses this season with ferocious wins - but the frequency of having to go to that well so often, is what some fans are concerned about.

After Sunday night's frustrating 16-9 loss to the Eagles, the Lions are taking on another NFC East foe - in the New York Giants at Ford Field for Week 12.

"We’ve got to get another win, and we’ve got to get back on our feet," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We’ve got to play better ball in all three units. The focus is New York Giants.

The Lions (6-4) begin a three-game home schedule starting with the G-Men (2-9) Sunday before Thanksgiving's Packers rematch and followed by a visit from the Cowboys,

The Lions are heavily favored at home with most betting sites making Detroit 10-point favorites against New York, losers of five straight.

The season so far

If the playoffs were to start today, the Lions would be on the outside looking in. They are the eighth-best NFC team in a playoff field that takes the top seven.

The good news is there is still plenty of time to make up ground including this week.

"Don’t worry about anything else. Don’t worry about what’s out there. Don’t worry about the NFC, NFC North," Campbell said. "Don’t worry about the rankings or this or that. That doesn’t matter."

For the New York Giants the season which once promised a franchise rebirth has been an injury-riddled nightmare.

Coach Brian Daboll was fired, but that came after season-ending injuries to star receiver Malik Nabors and rookie sensation running back Cam Skattebo.

On the plus side, the Giants appear to have found a franchise quarterback in standout Jaxson Dart - if they can keep him healthy.

Dart, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns and run for seven more, is expected to return from a concussion which kept him out of last week's 27-20 loss to the Packers.

(Honolulu Blue &) Silver Linings

The Lions have played 54 regular-season games over three-plus years without losing two in a row, the NFL’s longest streak of avoiding consecutive defeats since New England’s 56-game run from 2012-2015 with Tom Brady.

After Week 1's loss to the Packers, the Lions bounced back and hammered the Bears 52-21.

After Week 6's loss to the Chiefs, the Lions beat the Buccaneers 24-9.

And after Week 8's loss to the Vikings, the Lions crushed the Commanders 44-22 which begs the question how big will this week's rebound be.

Getting defensive

Despite feeling deflated with Sunday night's loss, the Lions did outgain the Eagles 317 to 272, but it was the defense that really shined.

Kelvin Sheppard's unit stopped the 'tush push' multiple times, and held the defending champs to 4-of-15 on third downs.

Linebacker Jack Campbell's ascent continued with 15 tackles, including seven solo, while defensive tackle Roy Lopez continues to impress and earn snaps.

In the secondary, the patchwork unit featuring one uninjured starter in Brian Branch, continued to impress against the Eagles.

In the case of the controversial pass interference call against cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, it was a brief interruption of what had been a standout performance.

"I thought he played defense like he did the whole game," Campbell said of the play. "Played it like he played the very first rep that we played man to man, so I wouldn’t tell him to do anything different."

