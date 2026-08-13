How to watch Lions vs Bengals tonight in preseason opener

The Brief The Lions open the 2026 preseason with the Bengals tonight. Dan Campbell says that the Bengals are likely to play their starters early. New quarterback Josh Dobbs will get time for the Lions as well as some important rookies like Blake Miller.



After weeks of hitting each other in pads during practice, the Lions turn their attention tonight to the Cincinnati Bengals.

What they're saying:

Coach Dan Campbell said that the Bengals are expected to play starters for the first couple drives tonight – meaning a good test for the Lions young players.

First round rookie Blake Miller gets the start on the offensive line and will be one of those

It will also be a chance to see newly acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs who signed with the team to be Jared Goff's backup this week.

Dobbs replaces Teddy Bridgewater who retired suddenly at the start of the week.

Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said that camp has been productive and that the Lions are getting the low-key treatment from pundits – which is just fine with them.

"No one's really talking about us," he said. "But we're in training camp. Dog days are summer for us. It's going great. Camp is going great, the competition is there. Guys want to be great. And I think we've got the right group of guys to hopefully make some splashes here."

How to watch the Lions

Tonight FOX 2 has you covered from pregame to postgame and the game in-between. Watch everything on FOX 2, our website and the FOX Local app.

At 6:30 watch Home of the Lions Pregame for the latest news out of camp, rolling into Cincy.

At 7 p.m., kickoff, we'll have all the action as the Lions battle the Bengals in the Queen City.

At 10 p.m., Home of the Lions Postgame. Lomas Brown joins us to break down the game.

You'll also hear from Lions Coach Dan Campbell and from some of the players after the game.

Lions players to watch

The Lions rookie group have been hard-hit by injuries so far in camp meaning we'll have to wait to get a look at the Michigan rookies Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder.

Second round edge rusher Moore is not expected to play due to a groin injury. Rolder, a linebacker, is out with a leg/hamstring injury.

Other rookies to watch include defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard and cornerback Keith Abney II.

Abney takes on a bigger role than expected after former first rounder Terrion Arnold's release following off-field legal issues.

Unfortunately, we won't get to check out Kendrick Law, as the rookie receiver from Kentucky tore his ACL during an OTA practice this summer.

Newcomers to watch

Cornerback Nick Whiteside has been a standout in camp while battling former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw for time.

Staying in the defensive backfield, free agent veteran Chuck Clark has stepped in to fill the void left by injured starters Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph – expected to miss large portions of the season.

On the defensive line sixth round pick Ahmed Hassanein has turned heads after last year was lost to injury.

Related: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions reach three-year, $67.5 million agreement

Last season for the Lions

St. Brown said the team is even more motivated to put last year behind them.

"I would say I feel like we're a bit more motivated. I feel we have that edge. I'm not saying we ever lost it, but I feel it's back," he said. "And we felt like last year, maybe we weren't the underdogs as much as we wanted to be. We feel like, we're back in that spot."

Simply put, a missed opportunity. Detroit's 9-8 finish left many frustrated - most of all Coach Dan Campbell.

And for the first time in three seasons, the Lions ended up watching the NFL Playoffs on TV with the rest of us after failing to make the postseason.

"Not good enough, we didn't get in. I mean, we underachieved, so not good," Campbell said. "I would give myself a freaking F."

Despite sweeping the NFC North champion Bears, the Lions finished in last place.