Lions' Campbell: 'I would give myself a freaking F' for missing playoffs

The Brief Dan Campbell gave an unflinching self-grade in talking about the Lions falling short in 2025. With the team missing the playoffs, Campbell said he would give himself an F. He said the team underachieved, but insisted it is not that far off from making the postseason and contending.



For the first time in three seasons the Lions are on the outside looking in at the NFL playoffs after entering the year as a Super Bowl contender.

Big picture view:

Lions coach Dan Campbell met with the media one day for his last regular Monday press conference of the regular season - and spoke plainly about the disappointment.

"It's going to be a hard pill to swallow watching these teams in the playoffs - you have to force yourself to do it," he said. "It's finding the drive to want to be there. We all fell short this year, myself included. We weren't that far away."

The Lions (9-8) despite sweeping the NFC North champion Bears, finished in last place.

Campbell was asked about what he thought of the job he did this year.

"Not good enough, we didn't get in. I mean, we underachieved, so not good," he said. "I would give myself a freaking F."

There are no decisions yet on his coaching staff - Campbell said he wanted to take some time to evaluate it. He did admit the team needs to return to its approach from a couple years ago.

He said it involves training and "sharpening the sword."

Midway through the season Campbell replaced offensive coordinator John Morton as play-caller. He said that he'll do whatever is best for the team.

"I guess one of the good things if I did do that, you don't have to worry about somebody else leaving," Campbell said. "You know, you don't have to worry about your play-caller leaving. So that would be one of the perks of it. I'm going to think through all of that."

The Lions coach said that he and General Manager Brad Holmes have to evaluate the roster and staff but insisted that the team is not that far away from contending in the playoffs.

"We were one play away from getting in, basically one play, either Minnesota game or Pittsburgh, or you're probably in, you know, you have a good chance," he said. "That's how close it is, that's what this league is."