University of Michigan Regent calls for pause of proposed data center in Ypsilanti Twp.

The Brief Regent Paul Brown is calling on the University of Michigan to pause plans to move forward with a proposed data center. Brown says this is due to the university moving forward with the project without input from the community



A University of Michigan Regent is calling for the pause of plans to construct a data center in Ypsilanti Twp.

Big picture view:

Regent Paul Brown is calling on the University of Michigan to pause plans to move forward with a proposed data center, the Los Alamos supercomputer project, until he says the University talks with the residents who would be affected.

Brown says this is due to the university moving forward with the project without input from the community, which raises concerns about transparency, accountability, and Michigan's responsibility.

"I recognize and support university developments that create positive health, education, economic and social impacts, but as a public entity, these developments must be undertaken in close collaboration with the local community," Brown said. "When our developments affect communities, we have a responsibility to involve the people who live there.

The proposed data center, like many across the state, faced heavy opposition from residents regarding impacts on the surrounding environment, including water and sound pollution.

What they're saying:

Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell released a statement regarding the data center:

"It is deeply disturbing that the University of Michigan has chosen this site for the Los Alamos data center project despite the clear opposition of Ypsilanti Township residents and local leaders, and the way the University has communicated with the community is unacceptable. For years, I have raised serious concerns about this project and the lack of communication and transparency from the University."

Brown says Michigan must be accountable to the public and the communities surrounding its campuses and development projects. He hopes the University can ensure communities have an opportunity to understand, participate, and provide input on projects that could affect their homes.